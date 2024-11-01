MMA

‘I Admire His Selflessness’ – How Reug Reug’s Uncle Provided For The Family And Fueled His Martial Arts Journey

The Senegalese phenom spoke about his father figure before challenging Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169.

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane owes much of his incredible success to the generous nature of his uncle.

On November 8 in U.S. primetime, the Senegalese destroyer will challenge three-division king Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE 169.

Just over a week away from that life-changing opportunity at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, “Reug Reug” spoke to onefc.com about the pivotal part his uncle played to kick-start his combat sports journey.

Kane’s father passed away when he was a young boy, leaving behind his mother and two siblings with no practical way to support themselves.

That’s when his uncle took on the role of provider and caretaker for the Kane family – an act that “Reug Reug” has never forgotten:

“He stepped up to look after us, as he felt it was now his responsibility, as my dad looked after him and funded him to travel to Europe to work and study.

“I admire his selflessness in taking on the responsibility of providing for us.”

More than just a strong role model for the youngster, “Reug Reug’s” uncle inspired him to take up the sport of Senegalese wrestling, setting in motion his outstanding early career and then a move to MMA.

The 32-year-old superstar recalls watching his uncle train and compete – while dreaming of one day wrestling in front of thousands just like him:

“He was a legend in the sport, but I can’t remember his record as I was only a kid. I was always amazed by the training and competitions I witnessed.”

Kane is forever grateful for the sacrifices of his uncle, which is exactly why he’s happy to return the favor. Now, the tables have turned, with “Reug Reug” using his earnings in ONE to look after his family:

“My uncle is very, very nice. He taught me everything. Before, when I had nothing, he would give me money, and take care of me, my mom, my brother, and my little sister. He’s a good uncle.

“I make sure he is good, as I am now responsible for a lot of people, just like he was.”

Kane’s Uncle Came Up With ‘Reug Reug’ Nickname

Oumar Kane’s uncle seemed to know from an early age that his nephew was destined for greatness.

According to “Reug Reug,” his father figure saw something special in him right away:

“He always thought I had warrior spirit and attitude.”

That warrior spirit is also why Kane’s uncle gave him his famous moniker of “Reug Reug” – the name of a character he saw on a television show.

The soon-to-be World Title challenger explained:

“My name is Oumar Kane. After I was given my name, my uncle came back maybe two or three days later and said he saw something on TV, and I should be named ‘Reug Reug.’

“There was a show on TV before with a scary and dangerous character, and when the name on the credits came up, he saw that the name was ‘Reug Reug.'”

