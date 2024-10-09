MMA

‘He’s Not Scary At All’ – Rodtang Sounds Off On John Lineker’s Muay Thai Skills

After being called out, the Thai megastar is open to facing Lineker in "the art of eight limbs."

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker has taken the Muay Thai world by storm, and reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon is paying close attention.

On October 4 in U.S. primetime, Lineker tallied his second straight dominant Muay Thai victory, knocking out Russian standout Alexey Balyko at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video.

That victory came just a few weeks after Lineker’s professional Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver, where he stopped Asa “The American Ninja” Ten Pow in equally spectacular fashion.

Those performances erased any doubts that the hard-hitting MMA veteran can compete with the planet’s best pure strikers – and Lineker feels ready for them, too.

Following his big win at ONE Fight Night 25, the Brazilian called out Rodtang for what would be a massive Muay Thai showdown.

For his part, “The Iron Man” respects the power of Lineker but is not impressed by his overall Muay Thai arsenal:

“For me, from a fighter’s perspective, he’s not scary at all. Only his punches are dangerous.

“But I understand his style. Because he’s short, he can’t kick effectively. He has to walk in to punch. But his punches are deadly. He can kill a buffalo with his punch. But if I use my footwork, he might not hit me at all.”

Indeed, Rodtang would represent a massive step up in competition for Lineker.

The Thai megastar boasts nearly 300 career victories in striking, including 12 thrilling Muay Thai wins in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

He also admits that if he were to face “Hands of Stone” in competition, he would avoid trading strike-for-strike in a firefight, and would instead lean on his veteran savvy:

“I don’t know if I can knock him out because he’s strong. But if I have to share the ring with him, I’d rather use my fight experience than brute force.”

In terms of skills and technique, Rodtang says that Lineker is still rudimentary at best.

For that reason, he’s not afraid of a potential clash with the Brazilian, even if there’s a risk of being knocked out.

“The Iron Man” added:

“His boxing is not good. But, I can’t be careless because he has powerful punches. But if you ask if he’s scary, he’s not that scary.”

Rodtang Willing To Fight Lineker At Flyweight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is open to facing John Lineker in Muay Thai – but only if the conditions are right.

The athletes are regarded as two of the planet’s most fearless, electrifying strikers, each beloved for their ultra-aggressive styles of combat. However, they compete in different weight classes.

“Hands of Stone” is a bantamweight (145 pounds), while Rodtang is a flyweight (135). With that in mind, the Thai said he’d welcome the fight if Lineker can come closer to his weight division:

“He can call everyone out. I’m ready to fight everyone, but in the same or close to my division. It would be fair if he comes down to me, maybe a 140-pound catchweight, or 135 pounds.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  3. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  4. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
  5. Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning
  2. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  3. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  4. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  5. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign