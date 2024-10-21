MMA

5 Facts About Ahmed Mujtaba Before He Faces Kade Ruotolo In MMA Fight At ONE 169

The Pakistani scrapper will pose a serious threat to the BJJ superstar on November 8.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

At ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, Pakistani brawler Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba will look to derail the hype train of ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo when they collide in a much-anticipated lightweight MMA tilt.

Set to air live in U.S. primetime on November 8 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, that matchup will be Mujtaba’s chance to hand the BJJ superstar his first MMA loss and announce himself as a dangerous contender.

Before Mujtaba throws down with Ruotolo, here are five things fans should know about the all-action scrapper.

#1 He’s A ONE Championship Veteran

A veteran of 14 career MMA fights, Mujtaba is one of the organization’s longest-tenured and most respected athletes.

After cementing himself as his nation’s top mixed martial artist, “Wolverine” made his celebrated ONE Championship debut back in 2016 with a hard-fought decision victory over Singapore’s Benedict Ang.

Since then, he’s racked up three more wins on the global stage while consistently facing the division’s upper echelon.

His experience across an eight-year career in ONE will surely pay dividends against a relative MMA newcomer in Ruotolo.

#2 He Trains At The Famed AKA Gym In California

Mujtaba is always seeking improvement, and he’s often left his family and friends in Pakistan to spend training camps at the world-renowned American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California.

The 31-year-old sold his car to help fund his first trip to AKA, where he shares the mats with MMA luminaries like Cain Velasquez and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He’s used his time at the elite camp to fine-tune all aspects of his well-rounded game, including wrestling, striking, and clinch work.

#3 He Owns A Rare ‘Cryangle’ Submission Win

In 2022 at ONE 163, Mujtaba hit one of the rarest submissions in all of MMA – and he did it against a decorated BJJ black belt.

That night, “Wolverine” submitted Brazilian grappling specialist Abraao Amorim with an arm-in triangle choke – known as a “cryangle” (a blend of a triangle choke and a cradle).

That submission will live on highlight reels for years to come, but more importantly, it’s a testament to Mujtaba’s world-class ground skills and his ability to employ them against the planet’s best grapplers.

#4 He’s A Versatile Finisher

While his submission against Amorim might be the highlight of his career so far, Mujtaba is much more than just a grappler.

Quite the opposite – he’s one of the lightweight MMA division’s top all-around fighters.

A proven finisher, “Wolverine” boasts a mixture of stoppages by way of knockout, ground-and-pound, and submission, making him a serious threat no matter where the fight plays out.

#5 He Trains Through Ramadan

The Pakistani athlete is a devout Muslim who will always put his faith first. That’s why he’s willing and able to train through the month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Obviously, training at an elite level while fasting comes with a unique set of challenges and difficulties, but Mujtaba possesses the focus and unending faith needed to push through.

And even though his training camp for Ruotolo isn’t during Ramadan, the mental toughness he’s developed in the past continues to make him a better, more disciplined fighter.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Abhishek Sharma Slams 20-ball Half-century | IND-A 87/2 (8)
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief
  3. India A Vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: IND-A Asked To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Goddard Pulls One Back For Visitors | JFC 2-1 HFC
  2. AC Milan Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: Rossoneri Show 'Signs Of Growth' - Fonseca
  3. PSG Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Luis Enrique Not Ignoring Eindhoven Test
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches
  5. Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Update: Liverpool Captain Confirms Contract Talks Opened
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: 104 Arrests So Far; HC Grants 15 Days To Residents With Demolition Notice To Reply To PWD
  2. J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal
  3. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
  4. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll On Oct 23; Kharge, Rahul To Be Present
  5. Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  4. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  5. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106