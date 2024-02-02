Mali Vs Ivory Coast, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 QF

Just three games stand between Ivory Coast and AFCON glory at the time of writing, but their immediate challenge is to overcome a Mali side that has looked threatening, if not totally lethal, thus far.

Mali flew into the round-of-16 as group winners and then beat Burkina Faso, 2-1, to book their place in the next round. Should they upset the hosts, they will face either DR Congo or Guinea in the semi-final.