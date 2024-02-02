Mali Vs Ivory Coast, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 QF

Heavyweights Ivory Coast reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 with a stutter rather than a strut. Having lost to Nigeria and being humbled by Equatorial Guinea in their group, the hosts scraped through to the next round as the worst-ranked of the four third-place teams deemed best among the rest at the end of the stage. (More Football News)
Hosts Cote d'Ivoire's quest to claim a home AFCON title sees Mali blocking the path onward. Here's how, when, and where to watch the Mali vs Ivory Coast, Africa Cup of Nations 2023, quarter-final live
Once there, though, they found the rhythm they had hitherto lacked. A penalty shootout triumph in the round-of-16 not only send the reigning champions Senegal tumbling out of the contest bt reignited an entire country's dream of winning the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.
Just three games stand between Ivory Coast and AFCON glory at the time of writing, but their immediate challenge is to overcome a Mali side that has looked threatening, if not totally lethal, thus far.
Mali flew into the round-of-16 as group winners and then beat Burkina Faso, 2-1, to book their place in the next round. Should they upset the hosts, they will face either DR Congo or Guinea in the semi-final.
Their encounter on Saturday, February 3, 2024, will be the sixth time in competition history that Ivory Coast will play Mali. The hosts won four of the five previous meetings between the two, making Mali, by far, their most favourable AFCON opponent.
When and where will the Mali vs Ivory Coast, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 quarter-finals game be played?
The Mali vs Ivory Coast quarter-final match will be played on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Stade Bouake in Bouake, Ivory Coast. The match will kick off at 10:30pm IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Mali vs Ivory Coast game live?
At the moment, no TV channel will broadcast the Mali vs Ivory Coast match live in India.
Where will the Mali Vs Ivory Coast game be live streamed?
The AFCON quarter-final match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.