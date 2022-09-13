Live Streaming Of Liverpool vs Ajax: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match Live

After a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Napoli in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 opener, Liverpool host Ajax in a Group A encounter on Tuesday night. The Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League encounter will be telecast live in India from 12:30 AM (Wednesday). (More Football News)

While Ajax beat Rangers 4-0, Liverpool was thrashed by the Serie A giants in what was one of the English team’s worst displays under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool hasn’t played since — their English Premier League game against Wolverhampton was postponed following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Reds have requested a minute's silence before kick-off against Ajax following the death of the Queen. Ajax have been in brilliant form this season, winning all the seven games they have played so far in all competitions with an aggregate score of 25-3.

The Dutch side are coming into this fixture on the back of a rousing 5-0 win over Heerenveen. Ajax, last won against Liverpool in Europe in 1966-67 season and will be looking to create another upset on Tuesday night.

Team News

Liverpool will be without left back Andrew Robertson, who has an unspecified injury that will rule him out until after the international break. Jurgen Klopp’s side will also be missing the services of midfielders Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain due to injuries. Netherlands left-back Owen Wijndal is the only absentee in Ajax side as he is out with an ankle problem.

Head-To-Head

Liverpool enjoy a slight 2-1 head-to-head record against Ajax in UEFA Champions League. One game ended in a draw.

How To Watch Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match Live?

The Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 encounter will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Liverpool vs Ajax, UCL 2022-23 match in India will be on the SonyLIV app and website.

Liverpool vs Ajax Possible Line-Ups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virjil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Ajax: Remko Pasveer, Devyne Fabian Jairo Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Edson Alvarez, Kenneth Taylor, Dusan Tadic, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Bergwijn