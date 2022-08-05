Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Live Streaming Of Ligue 1 2022-23: Lionel Messi's PSG Start French Football League Title Defence - Watch Live

Check matches and telecast details of the French Ligue 1 2022-23 season, matchday 1 fixtures.

PSG's Lionel Messi, third from left, celebrates with his teammates a goal against Nantes in the French Super Cup 2022. AP Photo
PSG's Lionel Messi, third from left, celebrates with his teammates a goal against Nantes in the French Super Cup 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 5:30 pm

French Ligue 1 2022-23 season starts on Saturday (August 6) with Lyon playing host to newly-promoted Ajaccio. But, all eyes will be on gameweek 1 fixture between Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot on Sunday. French Ligue 1 matches will be telecast live. (More Football News)

The star-studded line-up of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar travel to Stade Gabriel-Montpied to face the Clermont Foot. This will be a test of character for the Lancers, who are playing just their second season in the top tier. Meanwhile, all the 20 teams will feature in 10 matches over the opening weekend.

Under new owner John Textor, seven-time champion Lyon hope to contend for European spots after a disappointing eighth place last season, the club's worst finish since 1997. This summer, Lyon signed left-back Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax Amsterdam, midfielder Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich, striker Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal and promising youngster Johann Lepenant from Caen.

Lyon will miss full back Henrique, who is suspended, as well as Maxence Caqueret, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Romain Faivre due to injuries. A poor result would put pressure on Lyon coach Peter Bosz, who is known for his attacking style but couldn't fix the team's defensive issues last season.

Runners-up in the second division last season, Ajaccio signed two French league veterans, midfielder Thomas Mangani from Angers and forward Romain Hamouma from Saint-Etienne.

How to watch French Ligue 1 2022-23 season live?

French Ligue 1 football matches will be telecast live on Sports18 channels. Live streaming will be available on Voot (subscription required).

To check global TV listings, click HERE.

How many teams play in French Ligue 1?

Twenty teams will compete in the 85th season of the Ligue 1, France's top-tier football league. And four clubs will be relegated as the number of clubs will be reduced to 18, starting from the 2023–24 season.

Toulouse, Ajaccio and AJ Auxerre are the promoted sides; while Bordeaux, Metz and Saint-Etienne were relegated to Ligue 2.

Teams: Ajaccio, Angers, Auxerre, Brest, Clermont, Lens, Lille, Lorient, Lyon, Marseille, AS Monaco, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, Reims, Rennes, Strasbourg, Toulouse and Troyes. AS Monaco represent the principality fo Monaco.

How do Ligue 1 teams qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League?

With PSG likely to defend the Ligue title with relative ease, the stakes are very high for the other 19 teams. And there are only two direct UEFA Champions League spots (for the top two teams).

The third-placed team gets to play in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round. And the team finishing fourth will qualify for Europa League, group stage. The fifth-placed team gets the play-off round for the Europa Conference League.

Ligue 1 2022-23, matchday 1 schedule (all times IST)

Saturday (August 6)

Lyon vs Ajaccio at 12:30 AM;
Strasbourg vs Monaco at 8:30 PM.

Sunday (August 7)

Clermont Foot vs PSG at 12:30 AM;
Toulouse vs Nice at 4:30 PM;
Angers vs Nantes at 6:30 PM;
Lens vs Stade Brestois at 6:30 PM;
Lille vs Auxerre at 6:30 PM
Montpellier vs Troyes at 6:30 PM;
Stade Rennais vs Lorient at 8:35 PM.

Monday (August 8)

Marseille vs Stade de Reims at 12:15 AM

