Live Streaming Of Indonesia Masters 2022 Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen To Spearhead Indian Challenge

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Indonesia Masters 2022 badminton tournament which starts at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday. However, Kidambi Srikanth and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will not compete. (More Badminton News)

While World Championship silver medallist Srikanth is nursing an injury, the pair of Chirag-Satwin decided to give the BWF Super 500 event a miss. 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Thomas Cup 2022 hero HS Prannoy will be in action in the women’s and men’s singles events respectively.

Sports18 TV channel will live telecast the Indonesia Masters 2022 from the quarterfinal onwards which begins on June 10. The Indonesia Masters 2022 will be live-streamed on Voot.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, PV Sindhu is aiming for her maiden Indonesia Masters title. She will face world No. 22 Line Christophersen in the women’s singles opener. Nehwal faces Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in the first round.

In the men’s singles, world championships bronze medallist and world no.9 Sen faces Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus while Prannoy will be up against world No. 13 Rasmus Gemke. Sen could face Prannoy in the second round if both progress.

In women’s doubles, India’s hopes lie on N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa while B Sumeeth Reddy and Ponnappa will lead India’s charge in the mixed doubles. The Indonesia Masters 2022 tournament will conclude on June 12.

India's Squad At Indonesia Masters 2022

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap; Qualifiers: Sourabh Verma, Subhankar Dey

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal; Qualifier: Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy-Attri Manu; Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek, Ashith Surya-Vasantha Kumar-Hanumaiah Ranganatha

Women’s Doubles: N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles: Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, B Sumeeth Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa; Qualifiers: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto