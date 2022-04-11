Live Streaming Of India Vs Germany, FIH Men’s Pro League: Where To Watch IND Vs GER Hockey Matches Live

India will look to consolidate their position at the top of the FIH Men’s Pro League standings when they face Germany in a two-legged tied on April 14 and 15 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The IND vs GER match on April 14 is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start. (More Hockey News)

The second-leg encounter between both sides will start at 5 PM IST. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the FIH Pro League and both the matches between India and Germany will be live on Star Sports First. Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the games on Disney+ Hotstar.

India has so far played 10 matches in the ongoing season of FIH Men’s Pro League and are currently placed on top of the table with 21 points, while Germany occupy the second position with 17 points from eight games.

The Indian team had beaten South Africa in the double-header (10-2, 10-2), while they won a game and lost one each against France (5-0, 2-5), which was also held in South Africa.

At home, India won a game and lost one to Spain (5-4, 3-5), won one game 4-3 and lost one 2-2 (1-3 SO) against Argentina, and recently, won both their games against England, 3-3 (3-2 SO), and 4-3. Defender Amit Rohidas will continue to lead the 22-member side.

Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will don the responsibility of vice-captain in the double-header at the Kalinga Stadium. There were no big surprises in the squad as the Indian team management continues to test various combinations from the core group ahead of Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

On the other hand, Germany have bounced back after starting their campaign with two defeats against Belgium. Following their losses to the world No.2 side, Germany have come back stronger with clean sweeps overs France and South.

Against Spain, Germany won the first leg before winning the second in a penalty shoot-out after the game ended in a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Meanwhile, India’s games against Germany are their last home games this year in the competition.

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan B Pathak.

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh.

Midfielders: Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh.

With PTI Inputs