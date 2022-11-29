Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Wales Vs England Group B Match Live

All live streaming details of Group B clash between Rob Page's Wales and Gareth Southgate's England.

England only need a draw against Wales to go through the next round.
England only need a draw against Wales to go through the next round. Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
img
Parth Jhaveri
UPDATED 29 Nov 2022 11:32 am

England take on Wales in the final group game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and have a strong chance of progression to the knockout rounds. A draw will be enough for Gareth Southgate’s men to qualify for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Wales need to ensure a win to remain alive in the World Cup while also hope for a favourable result from Iran Vs USA game to stand a chance for qualification. (More Football News)

England cruised past Iran 6-2 in the first game and a win against USA would’ve confirmed their round of 16 berth but a poor show against the USA team saw them manage a 0-0 draw with arguably USA having the better chances of the game. For the Three Lions, Harry Kane will be available to start after he had some issues with his foot and looked off pace against the USA side. 

Wales have not been up to the mark in either of their games. If Rob Page’s men fail to win against England, they will go home without registering a win in a major tournament for the first time in their history. 

Wayne Hennessey got a red card in the last game which means Danny Ward will start between the sticks for Wales. The likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are expected to start with Kieffer Moore and Daniel James also giving a shout for consideration. 

For Southgate, James Maddison has returned to training after a knee injury as Kyle Walker has also returned to fitness and should be in contention to start in the backline. Ben White could miss the game because of illness as the England boss could be making a number of changes going into the final group game.

When And Where To Watch Wales Vs England Live In India?

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel. One can also stream in regional languages. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. Wales Vs England will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (30th November 2022).  

Predicted Lineups:

Wales: Danny Ward (GK), Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Neco Williams, Daniel James, Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale.

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Harry Kane
 

