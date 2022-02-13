Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 1st Qualifier Game

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians face each other in the 1st Qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League 2022. The side that wins the game advances to the final while the one that loses will play the winner of Eliminator game that is slated to kick off at 12 PM on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Fortune Barishal stood out in the group of the six teams in the BPL 2022 season. They won 7 of the 10 games played and lost just two, while sharing points in one game due to rain. They ended the league stage with 15 points in their kitty and a net run rate of 0.244. They enter the 1st Qualifier after registering three back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians were the second-most successful team in the league stage of BPL 2022. They ended the round-robin stage with 13 points to their credit helped by a net run rate of 0.680. They come to the 1st Qualifier after losing their last game to Khulna Tigers by 9 wickets.

Head-To-Head

It is interesting to note that out of the two defeats that Fortune Barishal suffered in BPL 2022, one came against Comilla Victorians. The second-placed team had defeated Fortune Barishal by a big margin of 63 runs. Batting first, Comilla Victorians had scored 158/7 on the board before bowling out their opponents for 95.

However, when the two teams faced each other for the second time, Fortune Barishal registered a 32-run win over Comilla Victorians.

When is Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match is on February 14, 2022 (Monday).

At what time Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match starts?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match starts at 05:00 PM IST.

Where is Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match being played?

Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which channel will live telecast Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match?

Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T Sport in Bangladesh.

How to watch live streaming of Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match?

The live streaming of Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match will be done via FanCode app