Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 1st Qualifier Game

Check out match and telecast details of 1st Qualifier of BPL 2022 that takes place between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians.

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 1st Qualifier Game
Fortune Barishal have won one and lost one game against Comilla Victorians in BPL 2022. Twitter/@FBarishal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 5:27 pm

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians face each other in the 1st Qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League 2022. The side that wins the game advances to the final while the one that loses will play the winner of Eliminator game that is slated to kick off at 12 PM on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Fortune Barishal stood out in the group of the six teams in the BPL 2022 season. They won 7 of the 10 games played and lost just two, while sharing points in one game due to rain. They ended the league stage with 15 points in their kitty and a net run rate of 0.244. They enter the 1st Qualifier after registering three back-to-back wins.

Related stories

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League Eliminator Game

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 20 Live

Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians were the second-most successful team in the league stage of BPL 2022. They ended the round-robin stage with 13 points to their credit helped by a net run rate of 0.680. They come to the 1st Qualifier after losing their last game to Khulna Tigers by 9 wickets.

Head-To-Head

It is interesting to note that out of the two defeats that Fortune Barishal suffered in BPL 2022, one came against Comilla Victorians. The second-placed team had defeated Fortune Barishal by a big margin of 63 runs. Batting first, Comilla Victorians had scored 158/7 on the board before bowling out their opponents for 95.

However, when the two teams faced each other for the second time, Fortune Barishal registered a 32-run win over Comilla Victorians.

When is Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match is on February 14, 2022 (Monday).

At what time Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match starts?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match starts at 05:00 PM IST.

Where is Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match being played?

Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which channel will live telecast Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match?

Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T Sport in Bangladesh.

How to watch live streaming of Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match?

The live streaming of Fortune Barishal Vs Comilla Victorians BPL 2022 1st Qualifier match will be done via FanCode app

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Premier League Bangladesh Premier League BPL 2022 Imrul Kayes Shakib Al Hasan Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal Fortune Barishal Comilla Victorians New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi Calls Time On PSL Career Due To Persistent Back Pain

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi Calls Time On PSL Career Due To Persistent Back Pain

IPL Auction 2022: Jofra Archer Makes Rs 8 Crore At Mumbai Indians Despite Availability Doubts

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League Eliminator Game

IPL Auction 2022: Raj Bawa, India's U-19 Star, Goes To Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals Rope In Yash Dhull

Premier League 2021-22: Christian Eriksen Receives Warm Welcome From Brentford Fans

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival