After leaving fans disappointed in Hong Kong, Lionel Messi put in a 30-minute appearance in Tokyo in Inter Miami's latest exhibition match in Asia — although he still left some supporters wanting more. (More Football News)

Messi came off the bench for the final half hour on Wednesday, energized his teammates and probably had the best chance of the match in the 80th with two point-blank shots — the first stopped by goalkeeper Shota Aria and the second cleared off the line by the Vissel Kobe defense.