Ligue 1: Departing Kylian Mbappe Comes Off The Bench To Clinch Victory For PSG: In Pics

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, speaks with PSG's Ousmane Dembele before the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, top left, looks out from the bench before the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.
PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, left, duels for the ball with Nantes' Nicolas Cozza during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.
PSG's Vitinha, left, duels for the ball with Nantes' Pedro Chirivella during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.