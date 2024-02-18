Sports

Ligue 1: Departing Kylian Mbappe Comes Off The Bench To Clinch Victory For PSG: In Pics

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a late penalty as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain won at Nantes 2-0 and moved 14 points clear of second-placed Nice on Saturday. The French forward was fouled and confidently put his spot kick to the right of goalkeeper Rémy Descamps in the 78th minute, then pointed at a pitchside television camera and smiled before vigorously clenching his fist. It took his league-leading tally to 21 and his season’s haul to 32 in 31 games. After the final whistle he took off his jersey and gave it to PSG’s traveling fans.

February 18, 2024

Ligue 1 2023-24: Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, speaks with PSG's Ousmane Dembele before the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, top left, looks out from the bench before the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier

PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery, left, duels for the ball with Nantes' Nicolas Cozza during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

Ligue 1 2023-24: Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier

PSG's Vitinha, left, duels for the ball with Nantes' Pedro Chirivella during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

