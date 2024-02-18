Sports

Ligue 1: Departing Kylian Mbappe Comes Off The Bench To Clinch Victory For PSG: In Pics

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a late penalty as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain won at Nantes 2-0 and moved 14 points clear of second-placed Nice on Saturday. The French forward was fouled and confidently put his spot kick to the right of goalkeeper Rémy Descamps in the 78th minute, then pointed at a pitchside television camera and smiled before vigorously clenching his fist. It took his league-leading tally to 21 and his season’s haul to 32 in 31 games. After the final whistle he took off his jersey and gave it to PSG’s traveling fans.