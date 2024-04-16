Sports

IPL 2024: Travis Head's Century Guides SRH To 25-Run Win Over RCB In Historic Run-Fest

The destructive Australian southpaw Travis Head scored a century while his captain Pat Cummins took three wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs after setting the highest-ever IPL total at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. SRH scored a mammoth 287/3, the second-highest in all forms of T20 cricket, and then restricted the home team to 262/7. Head (102 off 41 balls) reached a 39-ball hundred and shared a 108-run partnership with opener Abhishek Sharma (34) to guide the former IPL champions to a record IPL total. SRH captain Cummins then returned figures of 3/43, while spinner Mayank Markande (2/46) took two wickets as the visitors managed to restrict RCB despite a heroic effort from Dinesh Karthik, who hit a 35-ball 83.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins shakes hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli after the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Faf du Plessis celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Dinesh Karthik celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Sunrisers Hyderabad cheerleaders during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

