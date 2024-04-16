Sports

IPL 2024: Travis Head's Century Guides SRH To 25-Run Win Over RCB In Historic Run-Fest

The destructive Australian southpaw Travis Head scored a century while his captain Pat Cummins took three wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs after setting the highest-ever IPL total at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. SRH scored a mammoth 287/3, the second-highest in all forms of T20 cricket, and then restricted the home team to 262/7. Head (102 off 41 balls) reached a 39-ball hundred and shared a 108-run partnership with opener Abhishek Sharma (34) to guide the former IPL champions to a record IPL total. SRH captain Cummins then returned figures of 3/43, while spinner Mayank Markande (2/46) took two wickets as the visitors managed to restrict RCB despite a heroic effort from Dinesh Karthik, who hit a 35-ball 83.