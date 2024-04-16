IPL 2024: Travis Head's Century Guides SRH To 25-Run Win Over RCB In Historic Run-Fest

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins shakes hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli after the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Faf du Plessis celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Dinesh Karthik celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Sunrisers Hyderabad cheerleaders during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.