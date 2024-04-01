Sports

IPL 2024: GT Register Comprehensive Seven-Wicket Victory Against SRH In Ahmedabad - In Pics

Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2024 played in Ahmedabad on Sunday. GT successfully chased down the target of 163 runs with five balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan was the top scorer, contributing 45 runs to the team's total, while David Miller and Shubman Gill added 44 and 36 runs respectively. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the toss and opted to bat, saw most of their batters getting off to decent starts but failing to convert them into big scores, resulting in a final score of 162/8. Mohit Sharma was the standout performer for the Gujarat Titans, taking three wickets for 25 runs, including two wickets in the last over, from which only three runs were scored.