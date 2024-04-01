IPL 2024: GT Register Comprehensive Seven-Wicket Victory Against SRH In Ahmedabad - In Pics

Gujarat Titans' David Miller, right, and teammate Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins, second left, celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' David Miller bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins, right, runs to congratulate teammate Mayank Markande for taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Markande celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Washington Sundar bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shahbaz Ahmed bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head is bowled out by Gujarat Titans' Noor Ahmad during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.