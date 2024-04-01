Sports

IPL 2024: GT Register Comprehensive Seven-Wicket Victory Against SRH In Ahmedabad - In Pics

Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2024 played in Ahmedabad on Sunday. GT successfully chased down the target of 163 runs with five balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan was the top scorer, contributing 45 runs to the team's total, while David Miller and Shubman Gill added 44 and 36 runs respectively. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the toss and opted to bat, saw most of their batters getting off to decent starts but failing to convert them into big scores, resulting in a final score of 162/8. Mohit Sharma was the standout performer for the Gujarat Titans, taking three wickets for 25 runs, including two wickets in the last over, from which only three runs were scored.

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' David Miller, right, and teammate Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

1/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins, second left, celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

2/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans' David Miller bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

3/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

4/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

5/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins, right, runs to congratulate teammate Mayank Markande for taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

6/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Markande celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

7/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

8/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Washington Sundar bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

9/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shahbaz Ahmed bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

10/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

11/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

12/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head is bowled out by Gujarat Titans' Noor Ahmad during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

13/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

14/14
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

