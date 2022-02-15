Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Jonty Rhodes In Dual Role Of Batting And Fielding Coach At Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are yet to announce their skipper after releasing KL Rahul who got picked by Lucknow Super Giants to captain the side.

IPL 2022: Jonty Rhodes In Dual Role Of Batting And Fielding Coach At Punjab Kings
Jonty Rhodes was already the fielding coach of Punjab Kings. Twitter/@PunjabKings

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 4:47 pm

Punjab Kings fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has taken up the additional role of batting coach following the departure of Wasim Jaffer. (More Cricket News)

Rhodes is considered one of the best fielders of all time but also made more than 8000 runs for South Africa.

The 52-year-old was also sitting alongside head coach Anil Kumble and co-owners at the IPL auction table last week. Rhodes made 5935 runs in 245 ODIs and 2532 runs in 52 Tests.

Related stories

IPL Auction 2022: Raj Bawa, India's U-19 Star, Goes To Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals Rope In Yash Dhull

IPL Auction 2022: Punjab Kings Pay Big For Liam Livingstone, Also Rope In Odean Smith

IPL Auction 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Goes To Punjab Kings For INR 8.25 Crores, Will He Captain PBKS?

While Kumble will work with the spinners, Damien Wright remains the fast bowling coach. Andy Flower, who was the assistant coach last season, has taken up the head coach role at new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. 

Punjab Kings, who have never won an IPL title and last reached the final in 2014, are confident of going all the way following a "successful" auction where they bought the likes of Shikhar Dhwan, Shahrukh, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada and India U-19 star Raj Bawa. 

Punjab went into the auction with the maximum purse having retained only Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.  

The team will also decide on the captaincy soon.

Retained opener Mayank Agarwal, who has performed consistently for the team, had led the the team in K L Rahul's absence last season when the latter was injured.  

India opener Dhawan has emerged as a strong candidate for captaincy. He is senior to Agarwal and a consistent performer in the IPL. Dhawan has briefly captained Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"The team is keen to have an Indian captain and its choice will be announced shortly," a BCCI official said.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Punjab Kings Jonty Rhodes Wasim Jaffer Anil Kumble New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs SL: BCCI Revises Schedule, Sri Lanka’s Tour Of India Starts On February 26

IND Vs SL: BCCI Revises Schedule, Sri Lanka’s Tour Of India Starts On February 26

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 22 Live

Novak Djokovic Prepared To Skip French Open, Wimbledon If COVID Jab Becomes Must

Australian Cricket Star Glenn Maxwell Set To Wed Indian Pharmacist Ahead of IPL 2022

Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, First T20: Where To Watch Live Cricket - Full Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?