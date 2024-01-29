Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will begin the Saudi Arabia leg of their pre-season tour with their opening tie of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 against Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The Major League side are amidst their off-season preparations for the campaign ahead and have strengthened their roster both by retaining key players and adding significant ones. (More Football News)
Inter Miami Vs Al-Hilal, Club Friendly, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi Play Live
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will begin the Asia leg of their pre-season tour with a match at the Kingdom Stadium in Riyadh. Here's how, when, and where to watch Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal, club friendly, live
Messi will headline the Inter Miami squad in the 2024 MLS season with his former FC Barcelona teammates, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets in tow. Suarez became the latest ex-Barca member to join the Miami-based side when he signed for them on free following his release from Gremio in Brazil. With the added firepower of the Uruguayan, Inter Miami will hope to surpass their 2023 MLS finish, when they failed to move past the league stage despite the late addition of Messi to their roster.
Interestingly, Messi and Miami will take on Al-Nassr on their Saudi Arabia tour, coming up against, as it happens, Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair conquered Europe at the peak of their powers, splitting countless awards between them, but have since moved to pastures new, with Messi crossing the Atlantic while Ronaldo the Bosphorus Strait.
ALSO READ: Ivory Coast Fire Coach On Same Day Team Reaches Last 16
Jan 29 - Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal
Feb 1 - Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr
Feb 4 - Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI
Feb 7 - Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe
Feb 15 - Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys
When will the Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match take place?
The Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match will take place on January 29, 2024, at 11:30 PM IST.
Where will the Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match take place?
The Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match will take place at the Kingdom Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal TV, live?
No TV channel has picked the Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match for broadcast, yet.
Where to live streaming the Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match?
Apple TV will live stream the Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal match, although under its premium subscription plan.