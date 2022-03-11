India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Chinnaswamy Stadium, A Happy Hunting Ground For IND - Statistical Preview

Riding high on confidence, India will take on Sri Lanka in the second Test match starting Saturday, March 12, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

In the first Test in Mohali, India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs and the win came in only three days. Sri Lanka will have to punch above their weight in case they want to stand a chance in the second game.

India have won eight, lost six and drawn nine in 23 Test matches played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have lost the only Test match played at this venue. India had defeated the Islanders by an innings and 95 runs in the only Test in January 1994.

The match in Bengaluru that kicks off on Saturday will be the third day-night Test on Indian soil. The home team has a perfect record in pink-ball Test matches at home by registering two wins in as many games. India recorded an innings and 46 runs victory over Bangladesh in the first day-night Test match at Kolkata in November 2019, while a 10-wicket win over England in Ahmedabad in February 2021 was their second under lights.

In overall, India have won two and lost one in three day-night Test matches. Sri Lanka have also won two and lost one in three Test matches played under lights.

It is worth noting that the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game, could witness a full house after the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday allowed 100 percent crowd attendance for the match owing to sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and high demand for tickets.

Performance In Day-Night Tests

India – Played: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 1, Drew: 0, Success%: 66.66

Sri Lanka – Played: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 1, Drew: 0, Success%: 66.66

Performance At M Chinnaswamy Stadium

India – Played: 23, Won: 8, Lost: 6, Drew: 9, Success%: 54.34

Sri Lanka – Played: 1, Lost: 1, Success%: 00.00

Highest Innings Totals:

India: 626 in 150.2 overs vs Pakistan in 2007-08

Sri Lanka: 231 in 58.1 overs vs India in 1993-94

Lowest Innings Totals:

India: 118 in 42.5 overs vs West Indies in 1974-75

Sri Lanka: 215 in 55.3 overs vs India in 1993-94

Highest Individual Scores:

India: 239 Sourav Ganguly vs Pakistan in 2007-08

Sri Lanka: 80 Hashan Tillakaratne vs India in 1993-94

Best Bowling In An Innings:

India: 7/27 Maninder Singh vs Pakistan in 1986-87

Sri Lanka: 4/179 Muthiah Muralitharan vs India in 1993-94

Best Bowling In A Match:

India: 11/224 by Maninder Singh vs Australia in 2004-05

Sri Lanka: 4/179 by Muthiah Muralidaran vs India in 1993-94