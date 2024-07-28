Sports

Captain Harmanpreet Helps India Top New Zealand 3-2 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics

It took a lot of grit and clutch play, but the Indian men's hockey team eventually won its opening Pool B match 3-2 against New Zealand at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday (July 27). The Black Sticks took the lead first via Sam Lane, but the Indians drew level through Mandeep Singh, and then went into the lead via Vivek Sagar Prasad. Simon Child put his team back on level terms in the 53rd minute, but India captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke in the 59th minute to clinch a last-gasp victory for Craig Fulton's side.

Paris Summer Olympics Hockey: IND vs NZ Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi via PTI
1/9
Paris Summer Olympics Hockey: NZ vs IND
Paris Summer Olympics Hockey: NZ vs IND Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Abhishek (5) with Lalit Upadhyay and New Zealand's players vie for the ball during the Pool B hockey match between India and New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris.

2/9
Paris Summer Olympics Hockey: India vs New Zealand
Paris Summer Olympics Hockey: India vs New Zealand Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Abhishek (5) with Lalit Upadhyay and New Zealand's players vie for the ball during the Pool B hockey match between India and New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris.

3/9
Paris Summer Olympics Hockey: New Zealand vs India
Paris Summer Olympics Hockey: New Zealand vs India Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh, right, scores his side's third goal on a penalty stroke during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

4/9
India beat New Zealand Paris 2024
India beat New Zealand Paris 2024 Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Vivek Sagar Prasad celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

5/9
Indias Mandeep Singh
India's Mandeep Singh Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

New Zealand's goalkeeper Dominic Dixon, right, reacts as India's Mandeep Singh, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

6/9
India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

New Zealand's Simon Child, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

7/9
New Zealand vs India
New Zealand vs India Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

New Zealand players block India's Rajkumar Pal, right, during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

8/9
Paris Summer Olympics Hockey
Paris Summer Olympics Hockey Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

New Zealand's Lane Sam, right, hits the ball to score the opening goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

9/9
Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey
Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey Photo: AP/Aijaz Raho

New Zealand's Lane Sam, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

