Captain Harmanpreet Helps India Top New Zealand 3-2 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics

It took a lot of grit and clutch play, but the Indian men's hockey team eventually won its opening Pool B match 3-2 against New Zealand at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday (July 27). The Black Sticks took the lead first via Sam Lane, but the Indians drew level through Mandeep Singh, and then went into the lead via Vivek Sagar Prasad. Simon Child put his team back on level terms in the 53rd minute, but India captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke in the 59th minute to clinch a last-gasp victory for Craig Fulton's side.