India's Abhishek (5) with Lalit Upadhyay and New Zealand's players vie for the ball during the Pool B hockey match between India and New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris.
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh, right, scores his side's third goal on a penalty stroke during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Vivek Sagar Prasad celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
New Zealand's goalkeeper Dominic Dixon, right, reacts as India's Mandeep Singh, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
New Zealand's Simon Child, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
New Zealand players block India's Rajkumar Pal, right, during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
New Zealand's Lane Sam, right, hits the ball to score the opening goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
New Zealand's Lane Sam, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the men's Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.