India Vs England, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj Shine On Day 3 Action - In Pics

Mohammed Siraj's four-for in the morning session led by a counter-attacking batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal was enough to fizzle out England on day 3 of the third Test match in Rajkot on Saturday. England had the upper-hand coming in to day 3 as Ravichandran Ashwin flied off due to family reasons. However, Siraj and other Indian bowlers struck to dismantle England for 319. In reply, Indian batters started off slowly but Jaiswal (retired hurt) blasted his way to yet another hundred, his second of the series, to give the hosts the upper-hand in the Test match.

February 17, 2024

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Shubman Gill, center, runs between the wickets on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, celebrates his fifty runs as teammate Shubman Gill congratulates him on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's Joe Root, third left, is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Mohammed Siraj, third right, is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of England's Rehan Ahmed on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: Ajit Solanki

India's Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates the wicket of England's James Anderson, right, on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

India Vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.

