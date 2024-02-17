India Vs England, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj Shine On Day 3 Action - In Pics

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Shubman Gill, center, runs between the wickets on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, celebrates his fifty runs as teammate Shubman Gill congratulates him on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
England's Joe Root, third left, is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Mohammed Siraj, third right, is congratulated by teammates for taking the wicket of England's Rehan Ahmed on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates the wicket of England's James Anderson, right, on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot.