Sports

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj Shine On Day 3 Action - In Pics

Mohammed Siraj's four-for in the morning session led by a counter-attacking batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal was enough to fizzle out England on day 3 of the third Test match in Rajkot on Saturday. England had the upper-hand coming in to day 3 as Ravichandran Ashwin flied off due to family reasons. However, Siraj and other Indian bowlers struck to dismantle England for 319. In reply, Indian batters started off slowly but Jaiswal (retired hurt) blasted his way to yet another hundred, his second of the series, to give the hosts the upper-hand in the Test match.