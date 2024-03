Sports

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Attend Inauguration Of Khel Mahakumbh - In Pics

Ahead of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala starting Thursday (March 7, 2024), India captain Rohit Sharma, alongside head coach Rahul Dravid, joined Union sports minister Anurag Thakur at the inauguration of the Khel Mahakhumbh in Bilaspur district. Rohit also batted to tennis ball throwdowns from Dravid, much to the delight of those who attended the event, and even dispatched a big pull shot off the Dravid. Bilaspur is approximately 150 kilometres away from the HPCA Stadium, the venue of the Test match, and Rohit reached the city of Bilaspur in a chopper to attend the inauguration event.