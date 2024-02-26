Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test Day 3: Dhruv Jurel, Indian Spinners Shine As England Set 192-Run Target In Ranchi

The two-Test-old wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel showed determination and played a gritty 90-run knock on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Ranchi to reduce England's lead to 44 runs. Kuldeep Yadav gave outstanding support and remained on the pitch for 131 balls. The duo added 76 runs for the eighth wicket. India bowled out England for 145 runs in the second innings thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's 35th Test fifer and Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul. India have started the chase of the 192-run target by ending the third day's play at 40/0 with both openers at the crease.