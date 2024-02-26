Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test Day 3: Dhruv Jurel, Indian Spinners Shine As England Set 192-Run Target In Ranchi

The two-Test-old wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel showed determination and played a gritty 90-run knock on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Ranchi to reduce England's lead to 44 runs. Kuldeep Yadav gave outstanding support and remained on the pitch for 131 balls. The duo added 76 runs for the eighth wicket. India bowled out England for 145 runs in the second innings thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's 35th Test fifer and Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul. India have started the chase of the 192-run target by ending the third day's play at 40/0 with both openers at the crease.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 26, 2024

India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

1/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

2/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, walks with Kuldeep Yadav as they leave the field after England's innings on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

3/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma, left, the wicket of England's James Anderson on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

4/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
England's Ben Foakes plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

5/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Kuldeep Yadav appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Ollie Robinson on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

6/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Kuldeep Yadav, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Tom Hartley, second right on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

7/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, and teammate Shubman Gill celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, left, on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

8/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

9/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Kuldeep Yadav, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

10/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center, jumps up as he bowls a delivery on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

11/11
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3
India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

