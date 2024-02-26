India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, walks with Kuldeep Yadav as they leave the field after England's innings on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma, left, the wicket of England's James Anderson on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
England's Ben Foakes plays a shot on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Kuldeep Yadav appeals successfully for the wicket of England's Ollie Robinson on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Kuldeep Yadav, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Tom Hartley, second right on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, and teammate Shubman Gill celebrate the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, left, on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Kuldeep Yadav, center, celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, center, jumps up as he bowls a delivery on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.