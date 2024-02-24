Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test Day 2: Shoaib Bashir Picks Up Four Wickets To Peg Hosts Back

Young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir scythed through the Indian batting line-up with an impressive four-wicket haul that left the hosts stuttering at 219 for seven on day two of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24. The 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, got rid of Shubman Gill (38), Rajat Patidar (17), Ravindra Jadeja (12) on a pitch that has uneven bounce and cracks to rattle the Indian top and middle order, PTI reported. He returned after the tea break in his marathon 31-over spell across two sessions to clean up in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) with a ball that skid through the defence of the left-hander. With intermittent wickets pegging India back, they were forced to play a catch-up game and are still trailing by 134 runs. This was after England's first innings folded for 353 after starting the day at 302 for seven, with Ravindra Jadeja picking up the remaining three wickets to end with a four-for.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 24, 2024

IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, and Dhruv Jurel greet each other as England's players walk at the end of the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

1/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

2/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Advertisement
3/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indian fans cheer for their team on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Advertisement
4/11
Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Advertisement
5/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Shoaib Bashir bowls a delivery on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Advertisement
6/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

7/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

8/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravindra Jadeja appeals successfully for leg before wicket of England's James Anderson on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

9/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo; AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Joe Root plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

10/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Ollie Robinson plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

11/11
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2
IND vs ENG: 4th Test day 2 Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Ollie Robinson celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement