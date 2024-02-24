Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test Day 2: Shoaib Bashir Picks Up Four Wickets To Peg Hosts Back

Young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir scythed through the Indian batting line-up with an impressive four-wicket haul that left the hosts stuttering at 219 for seven on day two of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24. The 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, got rid of Shubman Gill (38), Rajat Patidar (17), Ravindra Jadeja (12) on a pitch that has uneven bounce and cracks to rattle the Indian top and middle order, PTI reported. He returned after the tea break in his marathon 31-over spell across two sessions to clean up in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) with a ball that skid through the defence of the left-hander. With intermittent wickets pegging India back, they were forced to play a catch-up game and are still trailing by 134 runs. This was after England's first innings folded for 353 after starting the day at 302 for seven, with Ravindra Jadeja picking up the remaining three wickets to end with a four-for.