India's Kuldeep Yadav, right, and Dhruv Jurel greet each other as England's players walk at the end of the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
Advertisement
Indian fans cheer for their team on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
Advertisement
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
Advertisement
England's Shoaib Bashir bowls a delivery on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
Advertisement
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
India's Ravindra Jadeja appeals successfully for leg before wicket of England's James Anderson on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
England's Joe Root plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
England's Ollie Robinson plays a shot on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.
England's Ollie Robinson celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi.