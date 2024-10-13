Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 cricket series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav with the trophy as teammates Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson applauds after winning the T20 cricket series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after winning the third and final T20 cricket match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.
Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.
Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.
India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his fifty runs during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.