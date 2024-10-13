Sports

IND Vs BAN 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar Hand India Series-Sweeping Win In Hyderabad - In Pics

Sanju Samson’s sheer brilliance, Suryakumar Yadav’s intent helped India clinch a 133-run victory as well as a 3-0 series sweep over a spineless Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12. The hosts went all guns blazing after electing to bat first, posting 297 in their 20 overs, while Bangladesh never really looked in the zone and did not offer a meaningful fight, as they did not have much resources despite decent knocks from Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das.