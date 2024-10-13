Sports

IND Vs BAN 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar Hand India Series-Sweeping Win In Hyderabad - In Pics

Sanju Samson’s sheer brilliance, Suryakumar Yadav’s intent helped India clinch a 133-run victory as well as a 3-0 series sweep over a spineless Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12. The hosts went all guns blazing after electing to bat first, posting 297 in their 20 overs, while Bangladesh never really looked in the zone and did not offer a meaningful fight, as they did not have much resources despite decent knocks from Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das.

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 cricket series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

1/11
BAN vs IND T20I Match
BAN vs IND T20I Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav with the trophy as teammates Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson applauds after winning the T20 cricket series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

2/11
IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I match
IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after winning the third and final T20 cricket match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

3/11
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Match
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

4/11
Bangladesh vs India 3rd T20I Match
Bangladesh vs India 3rd T20I Match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

5/11
IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I match
IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I match Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

6/11
IND vs BAN
IND vs BAN Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

7/11
BAN vs IND
BAN vs IND Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

8/11
IND Vs BAN 3rd T20I
IND Vs BAN 3rd T20I Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

9/11
India vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

10/11
Bangladesh vs India
Bangladesh vs India Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

11/11
3rd T20I Match India vs Bangladesh
3rd T20I Match India vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his fifty runs during the third and final T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Hyderabad.

