ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Slams 87 Against Ireland To Help India Qualify For Semifinals

India qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after a five-run win over Ireland under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-affected match in Gqeberha on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a career-best 56-ball 87.

On a surface that was far from ideal for batting and where most struggled to force the pace, Mandhana led by example with nine delectable fours and three sixes to help India reach 155 for six in the stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Ireland got off to a disastrous start as opener Amy Hunter (1) was run out before Renuka Singh bowled Orla Prendergast for nought.

Chasing the challenging target of 156, Ireland were 54 for two in 8.2 overs when heavy rains stopped play.