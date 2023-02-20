Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Slams 87 Against Ireland To Help India Qualify For Semifinals

Home Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Slams 87 Against Ireland To Help India Qualify For Semifinals

In their run chase of 156, Ireland staged a fightback after losing two quick wickets. As rain played spoilsport, Ireland found themselves 5 runs short of D/L par score, enabling India to qualify for another World Cup semifinals.

Smriti Mandhana bats en route to her 87 against Ireland on Monday.
Smriti Mandhana bats en route to her 87 against Ireland on Monday. Twitter/@T20WorldCup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 10:07 pm

India qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after a five-run win over Ireland under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-affected match in Gqeberha on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a career-best 56-ball 87.

On a surface that was far from ideal for batting and where most struggled to force the pace, Mandhana led by example with nine delectable fours and three sixes to help India reach 155 for six in the stipulated 20 overs.

Related stories

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana's 87 Powers India To 155-6 Against Ireland

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Lack Of Pace Frustrates Batters, IND 63-1 After 10 Overs

In reply, Ireland got off to a disastrous start as opener Amy Hunter (1) was run out before Renuka Singh bowled Orla Prendergast for nought.

Chasing the challenging target of 156, Ireland were 54 for two in 8.2 overs when heavy rains stopped play.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Women's T20 World Cup Renuka Singh Jemimah Rodrigues Smriti Mandhana Laura Delany Orla Prendergast
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read