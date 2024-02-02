Lhuan-dre Pretorius shone for South Africa with the bat on the day, scoring 71 crucial runs out of his team's 232 total. But the match belonged to the South African bowling unit, which returned the entire Sri Lankan team for a meagre 113 runs in just 23.2 overs.

Interestingly, it took only two South African bowlers to claim all ten wickets, with Kwena Maphaka taking a six-wicket-haul compared to Riley Norton's four. Sharujan Shanmuganathan scored the most runs for an otherwise dismal Sri Lankan side, with his 29 off 32 being the highest among the team on the day.