T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony: Acrobatic Dancers Headline American Leg Of Event

Acrobatic dance performances, a dash of colour and music were the highlights of the United States leg of the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony on Sunday (June 2). The event took place ahead of the tournament opener between USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The Caribbean leg of the competition will feature a separate opening ceremony when West Indies host Papua New Guinea on June 2 at the Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown.

T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

A performer is airborne during the opening ceremony ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.AP Photo/Julio Cortez

1/4
T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony
T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

A performer is airborne during the opening ceremony ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

2/4
T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony
T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

A dancer performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

3/4
T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony
T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

A performer fires a smoke gun during the opening ceremony ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

4/4
T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony
T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Drummers and flag-bearers at the American leg of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony, at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

