T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony: Acrobatic Dancers Headline American Leg Of Event

Acrobatic dance performances, a dash of colour and music were the highlights of the United States leg of the T20 World Cup 2024 opening ceremony on Sunday (June 2). The event took place ahead of the tournament opener between USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The Caribbean leg of the competition will feature a separate opening ceremony when West Indies host Papua New Guinea on June 2 at the Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown.