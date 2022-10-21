Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Germany U-17 Coach Friederike Kromp Becomes The First Corona Case Of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

This means Kromp will not be in the dugout for their game against Brazil when the two sides meet in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Germany Women's U-17 coach Friederike Kromp.
Germany Women's U-17 coach Friederike Kromp. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 6:55 pm

Germany's head coach Friederike Kromp on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated as the ongoing FIFA U-17 women's World Cup had its first coronavirus case. Kromp tested positive for the virus hours before Germany's quarterfinal clash against favourites Brazil at the DY Patil Stadium. (More Football News)

Kromp will not sit in the team dug out on Friday and she will be replaced by her Melanie Behringer as head coach while Julia Simic will be the assistant on the sideline.   
    
"In my coaching team, the processes continue to mesh very well, we accepted the new situation very quickly. I have full confidence that my players will be supported as best as possible by Melanie Behringer as head coach and the rest of the coaching team around Julia Simic on the line," Kromp was quoted as saying in a release, issued by the Local Orgainsing Committee.

 Behringer is a former professional player, who represented Germany in 123 international games. She won the World Cup in 2007 and is a two-time European champion and Olympic gold medallist in 2016.

Meanwhile, the start of the first quarterfinal match between USA and Nigeria has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Tags

Sports Germany U-17 Women's Team Friederike Kromp FIFA U-17 World Cup FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup Brazil U-17 Women's Team Julia Simic Melanie Behringer Football
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read