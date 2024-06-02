Sports

French Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev fought back from 4-1 down in the fifth set to trump 26th-seeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) at the French Open third round on Saturday (local time). Zverev, who won the Italian Open last month, has reached the semi-finals at the past three French Opens and avoided his earliest exit at Roland Garros since losing in the first round in 2017. Griekspoor fell short of reaching the fourth round of a major tournament for the first time and his record against top-five players fell to 0-11.

Germany's Alexander Zverev Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev argues with the chair umpire during his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

French Open Tennis Tournament 2024
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts after missing a shot against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tallon Griekspoor
Tallon Griekspoor Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

French Open
French Open Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

French Open 2024
French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

French Open Tennis Championships
French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

French Open Tennis Championships 2024
French Open Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

France Tennis French Open
France Tennis French Open photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a shot against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

France Tennis French Open 2024
France Tennis French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands plays a shot against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

