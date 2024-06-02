Sports

French Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev fought back from 4-1 down in the fifth set to trump 26th-seeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) at the French Open third round on Saturday (local time). Zverev, who won the Italian Open last month, has reached the semi-finals at the past three French Opens and avoided his earliest exit at Roland Garros since losing in the first round in 2017. Griekspoor fell short of reaching the fourth round of a major tournament for the first time and his record against top-five players fell to 0-11.