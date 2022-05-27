Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

French Open 2022: Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez Advance To Fourth Round

The 18-year-old Coco Gauff defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-4, while the 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez beat Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

French Open 2022: Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez Advance To Fourth Round
Coco Gauff celebrates her win over Kaia Kanepi during their third round match of French Open 2022 on Friday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 8:48 pm

Coco Gauff reached the fourth round at the French Open by beating Kaia Kanepi. (More Tennis News)

The 18-year-old Gauff, the youngest remaining woman in the draw, defeated the 36-year-old Kanepi, the oldest remaining woman, 6-3, 6-4.

The young American is trying to improve on her quarterfinal run at Roland Garros a year ago.

Related stories

French Open 2022: Simona Halep Experiences Panic Attack During 2nd-Round Loss Against Qinwen Zheng

French Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev, Paola Badosa Enter Third Round

French Open 2022: Defending Champion Barbora Krejcikova Withdraws After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Gauff had six aces — and five double-faults — while her Estonian opponent made 29 unforced errors. The teenager has not dropped a set in her first three matches.

Leylah Fernandez Beats Belinda Bencic

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez has reached the fourth round at the French Open for the first time.

The 19-year-old Canadian beat Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 17th-seeded Fernandez broke Bencic in the 11th game of the deciding set and served out the match. She had saved two set points in the opener.

Fernandez next faces 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who reached the Roland Garros semifinals in 2019.

The best result by a Canadian woman at the French Open was Eugenie Bouchard making the semifinals in 2014.

Tags

Sports Tennis French Open 2022 Coco Gauff Kaia Kanepi Leylah Fernandez Roland Garros Belinda Bencic US Open
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read