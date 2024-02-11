Freestyle Chess GOAT Challenge: Indian GM D Gukesh Loses Three Rounds, Finishes Sixth In Play-Offs

Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan dominated the rapid event that was mainly done to determine the pairings for the knockout stage.

The young Uzbek ended with an impressive 5.5 points out of a possible seven and finished a half point clear of Vincent Keymer of Germany.

Fabiano American Levon Aronian ended seventh ahead of the struggling reigning world champion Ding Liren who made just a draw with six losses in the event.