Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut

Robert Lewandowski’s brace sealed the deal for Barcelona as they came from behind against Valencia to take all three points in their La Liga campaign opener. In Hansi Flick’s first game in charge, he started three 17-year-olds Marc Bernal,Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal in the XI. After trailing in the 44th minute, Lewandowski scored on either side of half-time to help Barcelona take all three points.

Valencia vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Valencia's Thierry Correia, right, walks as Barcelona's team players celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


Barcelona vs Valencia
Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera, centre, heads the ball as Barcelona's Raphinha challenges during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


Barcelonas Vitor Roque
Barcelona's Vitor Roque Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Valencia's Yarek Gasiorowski, right, looks on as Barcelona's Vitor Roque reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


Barcelonas Alejandro Balde
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, and Valencia's Thierry Correia challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


La Liga Soccer Match
La Liga Soccer Match Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


Valencias Hugo Duro
Valencia's Hugo Duro Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Valencia's Hugo Duro celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


La Liga: Valencia vs Barcelona
La Liga: Valencia vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's team players celebrate after Robert Lewandowski scored his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


Barcelonas Ferran Torres
Barcelona's Ferran Torres Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, and Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia
La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, and Valencia's Thierry Correia challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.


Spain Soccer La Liga,La Liga
Spain Soccer La Liga,La Liga Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, and Valencia's Jesus Vazquez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.

