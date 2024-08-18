Football

Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut

Robert Lewandowski’s brace sealed the deal for Barcelona as they came from behind against Valencia to take all three points in their La Liga campaign opener. In Hansi Flick’s first game in charge, he started three 17-year-olds Marc Bernal,Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal in the XI. After trailing in the 44th minute, Lewandowski scored on either side of half-time to help Barcelona take all three points.