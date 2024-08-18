Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut

Valencia's Thierry Correia, right, walks as Barcelona's team players celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera, centre, heads the ball as Barcelona's Raphinha challenges during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Valencia's Yarek Gasiorowski, right, looks on as Barcelona's Vitor Roque reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, and Valencia's Thierry Correia challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Valencia's Hugo Duro celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's team players celebrate after Robert Lewandowski scored his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, and Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, and Valencia's Thierry Correia challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, and Valencia's Jesus Vazquez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain.