Champions League: Dortmund Forward Sebastien Haller Rules Out Of QF Against Atletico

Sebastien Haller scored a late goal in Dortmund's 2-1 loss at Atlético in the first leg on Wednesday but got injured early in the team's Bundesliga win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, left, talks to Sebastien Haller after being replaced following an injury, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
Borussia Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Atlético Madrid with a recurrence of his left ankle injury. (More Football News)

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said Monday that Haller “injured his ankle again unfortunately. He will now have complete rest for a week. There will be a final diagnosis on Saturday to determine the downtime a little more precisely. We assume he won't be available for two to three weeks.”

Haller scored a late goal in Dortmund's 2-1 loss at Atlético in the first leg on Wednesday, but got injured early in the team's Bundesliga win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

He recovered from a left ankle injury to play for Ivory Coast at Africa Cup of Nations – scoring in the final to win the title – but returned with a recurrence of the injury and made only substitute appearances for Dortmund until getting his first league start since mid-September on Saturday. He had to go off in the ninth minute.

UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Finals Preview: All To Play For In Return Leg
UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Finals Preview: All To Play For In Return Leg

BY Associated Press

English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also went off with a back problem but Terzic said he “already feels better and we hope he can take part in training with us.”

Jadon Sancho missed the trip to Mönchengladbach with illness but was back with his teammates on Sunday and looked set to return to the squad for Atlético.

