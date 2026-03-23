Spurs 0-3 Nottingham Forest, EPL: Tottenham's Relegation Fears Worsen With Defeat
Tottenham’s Premier League survival fight was plunged deeper into crisis with a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, one of three league games played on Sunday. The relegation six-pointer left Spurs one place and one point above the drop zone and raised further questions about the future of coach Igor Tudor. Fellow relegation-fighting Forest climbed above Spurs to 16th in the standings. The only positive on another miserable day for Tottenham was defeat for West Ham at Aston Villa to keep it in the bottom three.
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