Spurs 0-3 Nottingham Forest, EPL: Tottenham's Relegation Fears Worsen With Defeat

Tottenham’s Premier League survival fight was plunged deeper into crisis with a 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, one of three league games played on Sunday. The relegation six-pointer left Spurs one place and one point above the drop zone and raised further questions about the future of coach Igor Tudor. Fellow relegation-fighting Forest climbed above Spurs to 16th in the standings. The only positive on another miserable day for Tottenham was defeat for West Ham at Aston Villa to keep it in the bottom three.

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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Murillo
Nottingham Forest's Murillo celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, left, celebrates with Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison appears dejected after his side concede a second goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Xavi Simons
Tottenham's Xavi Simons reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Omari Hutchinson
Nottingham Forest's Omari Hutchinson, right and Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke, right, and Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Murillo
Nottingham Forest's Murillo, center, heads the ball clear, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Igor Jesus
Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Igor Jesus
Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer-Mathys Tel
Tottenham Hotspur's Mathys Tel, left and Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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