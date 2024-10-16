Thomas Tuchel Appointed England Coach: A Look At The German's Career In Numbers

Exactly three months after Gareth Southgate announced he would step down as England's head coach, Thomas Tuchel has been named as his permanent successor. (More Football News)
Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract to take charge of the Three Lions, which will begin on January 1, with interim boss Lee Carsley remaining at the helm until the conclusion of their Nations League campaign.
The experienced German coach certainly ticks the FA's box in terms of appointing "a proven winner", having won league titles in two different countries as well as the Champions League and Club World Cup.
Here, we look at the key numbers in the career of the former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach.
Third time lucky?
Having been out of work since leaving Bayern at the end of last season, Tuchel becomes the 16th permanent manager to take charge of England.
The first German to take over the Three Lions' reins, he is only the third non-English coach to do so, following in the footsteps of the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.
The 51-year-old arrives in the job with a 57.3% win ratio across his career, winning 331 of his 578 matches.
Unlike Eriksson and Capello, who were unable to add international silverware to their glittering CVs, Tuchel also takes up the role with previous experience of coaching in England following his 19-month spell with Chelsea.
With England having reached two successive European Championship finals under Southgate, he will hope to provide them with that missing ingredient to get them over the line.
Previous English experience
Tuchel's time in England with Chelsea was relatively brief, lasting 589 days and 100 games, but it ultimately proved to be successful.
A runner-up with PSG the previous year, he became the first coach to reach successive European finals with two different clubs when he guided the Blues to glory in 2021.
Tuchel also added the Club World Cup later that year, and went on to be the first manager in the club's history to reach the final in each of the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
No Chelsea manager has reached more major domestic or European finals than the 51-year-old (four), whose 60% win rate is the fourth-highest of any Blues boss to take charge of at least 100 matches.
Although, statistically, the west London side slightly tailed off defensively towards the end of his tenure. After registering 31 clean sheets in his first 50 matches in charge, they kept just 18 in his second 50 at the helm.
Bittersweet Bayern tenure
Under Tuchel, Bayern saw their 11-year grip on the Bundesliga title slip at the hands of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen last season.
Nevertheless, he still managed to make a positive impact at the Allianz Arena after replacing Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023.
As Bayern dramatically snatched the 2022-23 title from under the noses of his former side Borussia Dortmund, he became only the second coach in Bundesliga history to take over a team in the second half of a season and win the league.
The only previous case came in 1993-94, also with Bayern, when Franz Beckenbauer took over from Erich Ribbeck.
Last season, he also became the first German coach to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League with three different clubs, as Bayern were denied a place in the final by eventual winners Real Madrid.
Tuchel's impressive Champions League pedigree is further highlighted by the fact he has the third-highest win percentage in the tournament's history (59.7%), behind only Pep Guardiola (63.6%) and Louis van Gaal (60%).
His appointment will see him link up once more with Three Lions skipper Harry Kane, who scored 44 goals in 45 games during his tenure at the Allianz Arena.