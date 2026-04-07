Sporting CP Vs Arsenal, UCL: Rice, Trossard Return To Boost Gunners' Hopes

Arsenal prepare for a tough away fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final first leg as they take on Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, April 7. The Gunners come into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 1-2 loss at the hands of Southampton in the FA Cup. AFC boss Mikel Arteta acknowledged his team is going through its first tough period of the season after being stunned by second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinals, two weeks after losing in the final of the English League Cup. However, the Gunners were boosted by the return of Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard and Jurrien Timber amongst others as they look to revive their silverware hopes.

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Arsenal training for ucl quarter-final against Sporting CP-Max Dowman
Arsenal's Max Dowman, centre, and team-mates during a training session in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenal training for ucl quarter-final against Sporting CP-Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, right, and team-mates practice during a training session in London, one day ahead of their Champions League, first leg, quarter-final soccer match against Sporting Lisboa. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenal training for ucl quarter-final against Sporting CP-William Saliba
Arsenal's William Saliba, right, and team-mates practice during a training session in London, one day ahead of their Champions League, first leg, quarter-final soccer match against Sporting Lisboa. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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Arsenal training for ucl quarter-final against Sporting CP-Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal goalkeepers Kepa Arrizabalaga, right, and David Raya arrive for a training session in Londo. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
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