SLV 1-1 SRB, Euro 2024: Serbia's Super Sub Denies Slovenia Historic Euro Win - In Pics

An injury time goal from Super sub Luka Jovic helped Serbia turn around a one-goal deficit into a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in the Group C match at the Euro 2024. A win would have made it memorable for Slovenia as it would have been their first ever win the European Championships. They looked like creating history by holding on to Zan Karnicnik's 69th minute strike. However, a 95th minute blow from Jovic meant the teams had to share points.

UEFA Euro 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Slovenia players acknowledge the crowd at the end of a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

Slovenia vs Serbia: The match ended 1-1
Slovenia vs Serbia: The match ended 1-1 | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Serbia's fans celebrate after the end of a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

A flare burns on the pitch during the match between Slovenia and Serbia
A flare burns on the pitch during the match between Slovenia and Serbia | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

A flare thrown from the stands burns on the pitch during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring a goal
Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring his side first goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

Slovenias head coach Matjaz Kek
Slovenia's head coach Matjaz Kek | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Slovenia's head coach Matjaz Kek gives intuitions to his players during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

Slovenias Zan Karnicnik scores the opening goal
Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik, left, scores the opening goal past Serbia's goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

Serbias head coach Dragan Stojkovic
Serbia's head coach Dragan Stojkovic | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Serbia's head coach Dragan Stojkovic reacts after Slovenia scored a goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

Serbias Aleksandar Mitrovic fights for the ball
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic fights for the ball | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Slovenia's Timi Elsnik and Jaka Bijol, right, fights for the ball with Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

Milos Veljkovic vies for the ball with Andraz Sporar
Milos Veljkovic vies for the ball with Andraz Sporar | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Serbia's Milos Veljkovic vies for the ball with Slovenia's Andraz Sporar, right, during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.

