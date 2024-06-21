Football

SLV 1-1 SRB, Euro 2024: Serbia's Super Sub Denies Slovenia Historic Euro Win - In Pics

An injury time goal from Super sub Luka Jovic helped Serbia turn around a one-goal deficit into a 1-1 draw against Slovenia in the Group C match at the Euro 2024. A win would have made it memorable for Slovenia as it would have been their first ever win the European Championships. They looked like creating history by holding on to Zan Karnicnik's 69th minute strike. However, a 95th minute blow from Jovic meant the teams had to share points.