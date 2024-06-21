Slovenia players acknowledge the crowd at the end of a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Serbia's fans celebrate after the end of a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
A flare thrown from the stands burns on the pitch during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring his side first goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Slovenia's head coach Matjaz Kek gives intuitions to his players during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik, left, scores the opening goal past Serbia's goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Serbia's head coach Dragan Stojkovic reacts after Slovenia scored a goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Slovenia's Timi Elsnik and Jaka Bijol, right, fights for the ball with Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.
Serbia's Milos Veljkovic vies for the ball with Slovenia's Andraz Sporar, right, during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany.