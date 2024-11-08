Football

Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Mohun Bagan, who sit second on the ISL points table, will enter the fixture with four wins in their last five games, and have managed to accumulate 13 points in six games

mohun-bagan-super-giant-indian-super-league-2024-25-x
Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Indian Super League 2024-25. Photo: X | Mohun Bagan
info_icon

Odisha FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in matchweek 8 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, November 10. (More Football News)

The hosts Odisha come into the game, having blown hot and cold in their last five matches, winning twice, drawing two games, and losing one to NorthEast United. 

While on the other hand, Mohun Bagan, who sit second on the ISL points table, will enter the fixture with four wins in their last five games, and have managed to accumulate 13 points in six games.

Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

In their previous 25 meetings in the ISL, Mohun Bagan have a clear advantage, winning 11 games, while Odisha have won just four, and 10 games have ended in draws.

Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, November 10 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. 

Where will the Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

