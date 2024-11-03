Football

NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL: Stage Set For Thrilling Mid-table Match-up - Check Starting 11s

NorthEast United and Odisha FC face off in an enthralling mid-table clash as both sides play their seventh match today. Follow live scores of NEUFC vs OFC ISL match here

G
Gaurav Thakur
3 November 2024
3 November 2024
NorthEast United FC players. X/NEUtdfc
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC going on at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Today is a double header in ISL and the first game of the day sees the two mid-table teams, with identical results so far, lock horns. Both sides have two wins, and the same number of draws and losses. The Highlanders are sixth in the table while Kalinga Warriors are eighth with just goal difference separating the two sides. The Highlanders are coming on the back of a thumping 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC, and the Kalinga Warriors enter the game after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the home of Mumbai City FC. Follow live scores of the match below
LIVE UPDATES

NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

The two teams have played 10 times against each other in the ISL.

NorthEast United:6

Odisha FC: 3

Draw: 1

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC that will kick off soon at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Match starts at 5:00pm IST.

