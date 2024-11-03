NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL: Stage Set For Thrilling Mid-table Match-up - Check Starting 11s

NorthEast United FC players. X/NEUtdfc

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC going on at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Today is a double header in ISL and the first game of the day sees the two mid-table teams, with identical results so far, lock horns. Both sides have two wins, and the same number of draws and losses. The Highlanders are sixth in the table while Kalinga Warriors are eighth with just goal difference separating the two sides. The Highlanders are coming on the back of a thumping 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC, and the Kalinga Warriors enter the game after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the home of Mumbai City FC. Follow live scores of the match below

LIVE UPDATES

3 Nov 2024, 04:52:12 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 The two teams have played 10 times against each other in the ISL. NorthEast United:6 Odisha FC: 3 Draw: 1

3 Nov 2024, 04:37:50 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨



Here’s how the #KalingaWarriors will lineup against the Highlanders in Guwahati 👊#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ISL #NEUOFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/IlyIPlcimT — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 3, 2024

3 Nov 2024, 04:36:49 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 Our Starting XI

🆚 Odisha FC...🏟️🥁⚔️#StrongerAsOne #8States1United #NEUOFC pic.twitter.com/2GAWwRBylY — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 3, 2024

3 Nov 2024, 04:21:23 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 The Highlanders are coming on the back of a thumping 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC, and the Kalinga Warriors enter the game after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the home of Mumbai City FC.

3 Nov 2024, 04:09:02 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 The Highlanders and the Kalinga Warriors are tied on eight points from six matches each and are positioned sixth and eighth in the points table respectively. Both the sides have two wins, and the same number of losses and draws.