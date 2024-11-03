NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL: Stage Set For Thrilling Mid-table Match-up - Check Starting 11s

NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25
The two teams have played 10 times against each other in the ISL.
NorthEast United:6
Odisha FC: 3
Draw: 1
The Highlanders are coming on the back of a thumping 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC, and the Kalinga Warriors enter the game after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the home of Mumbai City FC.
The Highlanders and the Kalinga Warriors are tied on eight points from six matches each and are positioned sixth and eighth in the points table respectively. Both the sides have two wins, and the same number of losses and draws.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC that will kick off soon at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Match starts at 5:00pm IST.