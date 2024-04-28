Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC Semi-Final Leg 2: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Odisha FC leading the semi-final leg with a 2-1 aggregate make the short trip down to the city of joy, Kolkata to take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the second leg semi-final Indian Super League 2023-24 match on April 28, Sunday. (More Football News)
Mohun Bagan will be with the advantage of home support this time around as they aim to book a spot in the ISL final to clinch two trophies of the league. Having won the shield already, the team is determined to bounce back overcoming the setback of their first-leg semi-final loss at Kalinga.
On the other hand, Odisha FC is coming on the back of a stunning 2-1 win over the hosts, and a significant boost in confidence as they secured their first-ever ISL victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first leg. However, the team's history at Salt Lake is rather bleak, having secured only one victory in their last 6 visits. Could Odisha's determination to claim their first title propel them to the final showdown?
Advertisement
The two football clubs have played against each other 11 times. Mohun Bagan has won 5 times while Odisha has won twice. The remaining 4 games ended in a draw.
When is Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC, ISL semi-final leg 2 match?
The second-leg semi-final match between Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be played on April 28, Sunday at 7:30 Pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC, ISL semi-final leg 2 match?
The Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1 TV channel.
Advertisement
The live streaming of the ISL semi-final match will also be available on the Jio Cinema app website.
For outside India, the ISL match will be available on OneFootball.