Odisha FC has secured their place in the top four after defeating the Kerala Blasters with a score of 2-1. After playing 22 matches, winning 11 and ending 6 with a draw, the team has prepared themselves to face a formidable opponent like Mohun Bagan, but the challenge is tough. Sergio Lobera’s team is currently ranked fourth in the standings, and following a draw in their last game against Goa FC, they are hoping to get back to winning ways.