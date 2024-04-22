With a burning desire for victory, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, after clinching the Indian Super League Winners Shield, are on track to secure the ISL 2023-24 trophy. However, Odisha FC, eager to claim their first-ever title and final victory in ISL, is determined not to let this opportunity slip away. Both the legendary teams will face off in the semi-finals, first leg on April 23, Tuesday, at Kalinga Stadium and the second leg on April 28, Sunday at Salt Lake Stadium. (More Football News)
Mohun Bagan, along with its de-facto ATK, has already won four ISL trophies. And yet again, they are becoming the most genuine contender for lifting the silverware this season. They defeated Mumbai FC to win the Shield. Antonio Habas' side is currently on a three-game winning streak.
Odisha FC has secured their place in the top four after defeating the Kerala Blasters with a score of 2-1. After playing 22 matches, winning 11 and ending 6 with a draw, the team has prepared themselves to face a formidable opponent like Mohun Bagan, but the challenge is tough. Sergio Lobera’s team is currently ranked fourth in the standings, and following a draw in their last game against Goa FC, they are hoping to get back to winning ways.
Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC head-to-head
The two football clubs have played against each other 10 times. Mohun Bagan has won 5 times while Odisha has won only once. The remaining 4 games ended in a draw. In the last five matches between Odisha and Mohun Bagan, two ended in a draw while Mohun Bagan won the rest, no doubt they are superior in terms of stats.
When is Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC, ISL semi-final leg 1 match?
The first-leg semi-final match between Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will be played on April 23, Tuesday at 7:30 Pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC, ISL semi-final leg 1 match?
The Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1 TV channel.
The live streaming of the ISL semi-final match will also be available on the Jio cinema app website.
For outside India, the ISL match will be available on OneFootball.