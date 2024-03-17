Suarez struck again in the 85th minute when he left-footed a shot from the center of the box to the high center of the goal. With Messi sidelined and Suárez not in the starting lineup, United took an early advantage. Jared Stroud scored when he delivered a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner in the 14th minute. The assist went to Mateusz Klich.