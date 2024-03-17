Football

MLS 2024: Luis Suarez's Brace Powers Lionel Messi-Less Inter Miami To Win Over DC United

Lionel Messi is reportedly resting a right leg injury, which coach Gerardo Martino said would be “dealt with week by week". Nevertheless, Messi's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez scored twice to guide Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over DC United in Major League Soccer

Advertisement
A
Associated Press (AP)
March 17, 2024
March 17, 2024
       
AP
Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez scores past DC United goalkeeper Alexander Bono during their Major League Soccer match at Audi Field, Washington. Photo: AP
info_icon

Luis Suarez scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute and added another in the 85th minute, lifting Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over DC United on Sunday (March 17, 2024), despite the absence of Lionel Messi. (More Football News)

Messi was held out of Sunday's 3-2 MLS loss to Montreal and was subbed off early in the second half of Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup second leg. Messi is reportedly resting a right leg injury.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said after the game that Messi's injury would be “dealt with week by week,” and that the 36-year-old eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has a goal of playing in the upcoming CONCACAF quarterfinals.

Advertisement
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi races ahead of Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
CONCACAF Champions Cup: 'Injured' Lionel Messi Helps Inter Miami Beat 3-1 Nashville

BY Associated Press (AP)

Suarez did not start on Saturday but subbed in at the 62nd minute. It took him only 10 minutes to connect on the go-ahead goal, scoring with a left-footed shot from close range to the bottom left corner. The goal was assisted by Leonardo Campana following a fast break.

Suarez struck again in the 85th minute when he left-footed a shot from the center of the box to the high center of the goal. With Messi sidelined and Suárez not in the starting lineup, United took an early advantage. Jared Stroud scored when he delivered a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner in the 14th minute. The assist went to Mateusz Klich.

Advertisement

Inter Miami countered in the 24th minute on Leonardo Campana's left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. The assist went to Federico Redondo.

DC United's Pedro Santos drew a red card in the final minute of regular time. Drake Callender made six saves in goal for first-place Miami (3-1-1), and Alex Bono stopped four for United (1-0-3).

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement