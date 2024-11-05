Inter Milan Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Matchday 4

Arsenal football club will travel to Italy as they take on reigning Italian champions Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 4 fixture on Thursday, November 6 at the San Siro. (More Football News)
The Gunners are have won in their last four fixtures across all cup competitions and come into this game on the back of the news that their Sporting Director Edu is leaving the club.
The former midfielder returned to the club as technical director in 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in 2022, and has been seen as a key figure in Arsenal’s emergence as a Premier League challenger under manager Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.
Edu said he was leaving to pursue “a different challenge” but did not specify what that would entail.
As for Inter, they are second in the Serie A standings and seventh in the UCL table. A defeat in this fixture could spell doom for either side, who are will be looking to boost their position in the new format of the Champions League.
Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 fixture will be played on Thursday, November 7 at the San Siro.
What time will Inter Milan vs Arsenal, Champions League 2024-25 kick-off?
Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 fixture will start at 1:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 fixture?
Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 fixture will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 fixture?
One can live stream the game live on the Sony LIV app and website in India.