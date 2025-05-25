Girona vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: GIR 0-4 ATM; Atleti Demolish Hosts With Late Flurry

Girona vs Atletico Madrid, Spanish La Liga 2024-25: Follow the highlights from the match here

Atletico Madrid Julian Alvarez
Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid. File
Welcome to the highlights of the Girona vs Atletico Madrid, Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match. What started off as a close encounter ended up as absolute mauling. Atletico Madrid have demolished Girona 4-0 to end their season on a high. It was goalless till half-time with Atletico taking a lot of shots but not quite converting them into goals. The first goal game after the hour-mark by Alexander Sorloth and then after three back to back goals towads the end of the game made it 4-0. Sorloth finished with a hat-trick while Atletico too got a third-place finish in the league.
LIVE UPDATES

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: Welcome!

Good evening and welcome! This is the beginning of our live coverage of the Girona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 38 fixture. The match kicks off at 5:30 PM IST.

To find out when and where to watch the match live online, read here.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: Playing XIs

Girona: Vladyslav Krapyvstov, Daley Blind, Ladislav Krejci, Alejandro Frances, Arnau Martinez; Arthur, Yangel Herrera; Cristian Portu, Yaser Aprilla, Viktor Tsigankov; Cristhian Stuani

Atletico Madrid: Juan Musso, Cesar Azpilicueta, Clemen Lenglet, Axel Witsel, Nahuel Molina; Samuel Dias Lino, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Marcos Llorente; Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: Substitutes

Girona: Juan Carlos, Paulo Gazzaniga, Juanpe, David Lopez, Ivan Martin, Jhon Solis, Oriol Romeu, Abel Ruiz, Arnaut Danjuma

Atletico Madrid: Antonio Gomis, Javi Galan, Robin Le Normand, Reinildo Mandava, Jose Maria Gimenez, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Riquelme, Thomas Lemar, Guiliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Angel Correa, Alexander Sorloth

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: Last Five Results

  • Atletico Madrid 3-0 Girona (La Liga, 26 Aug 2024)

  • Atletico Madrid 3-1 Girona (La Liga, 13 Apr 2024)

  • Girona 4-3 Atletico Madrid (La Liga, 4 Jan 2024)

  • Girona 0-1 Atletico Madrid (La Liga, 14 Mar 2023)

  • Atletico Madrid 2-1 Girona (La Liga, 8 Oct 2022)

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score

We will be underway in a few minutes now. Jesus Manzano is the referee for today's encounter. Let us see how things pan out in this final La Liga game of both these sides.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: KICK OFF!

Here we go. Atletico Madrid start with the ball. A good battle coming up for all of us.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: GIR 0-0 ATM

6' Antoine Griezmann (Atl. Madrid) with the first shot of the match. He gets the ball through a clearance from Girona defence and tries to shoot it from outside the box but the shot finds the defenders. Good start for Atletico so far. They have controlled the ball and looked to make opportunities which have not quite come yet.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: GIR 0-0 ATM

18' Another shot blocked for Atletico. Julian Alvarez (Atl. Madrid) gets the ball inside the box with a beautiful pass and he has enough time to send a good volley towards the goal. But Girona goalkeeper is attentive enough to react quickly and deny Alvarez. Atletico keeping the attack on.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: Half-time!

Girona 0-0 Atletico Madrid

The referee blows his whistle to end the first half and we are yet to see a goal in this game. Atletico have really dominated posession and the game has mostly been played in Girona's half but that opening goal has not yet come. Eight shots taken from Atletico so far as compared to two from Girona but despite all this dominance, scoreline remains 0-0.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score

Second half begins!

Girona start with the ball. They have not been able to control the ball for long periods but the break would have perhaps helped them to plan better. Atletico, meanwhile, will continue with their attacks and hope to create enough pressure to change the scoreline.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score

59' Atletico have started from where they left and Girona continue to struggle. However, their defence has stood up to the task so far. But for how long they will keep absorbing the pressure? That is the question. Atletico are continuously finding shots and keeping the ball with them as well.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: GIR 0-1 ATM

68' GOAL!

Finally Atletico get the goal they so richly deserved and it is Alexander Sorloth who taps the ball into an empty net after some brilliant play by Atletico. Rodrigo de Paul gets the assist and his pass results in the first goal of the evening.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: GIR 0-2 ATM

87' GOAL!

Another one for Atletico and now they will be confident of finishing their underwhelming season on a high. Girona goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov makes a mistake with a loose ball and Clement Lenglet finds the ball inside the box and easily puts it into the goal to double his team's lead.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: GIR 0-3 ATM

90' GOAL!

Oh! It is a procession now. Two goals in two minutes for Atletico and it is Alexander Sorloth who finds the net for his second goal of the evening. A really good outing for him and Atletico are finishing on a high.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score: GIR 0-4 ATM

90+3' GOAL!

Another one! Unbelivable finish to the campaign for Atletico Madrid. They did not win any silverware this season but this is the kind of finish everyone would want. Three goals in last five minutes and they have absolutely thrashed Girona. Alexander Sorloth fires his third goal of the evening to complete a hat-trick and Atletico complete a total rout of Girona.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score

What started off as a close encounter ended up as absolute mauling. Atletico Madrid have demolished Girona 4-0 to end their season on a high. It was goalless till half-time with Atletico taking a lot of shots but not quite converting them into goals. The first goal game after the hour-mark by Alexander Sorloth and then after three back to back goals towads the end of the game made it 4-0. Sorloth finished with a hat-trick while Atletico too got a third-place finish in the league.

Girona Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga Live Score

Atletico Madrid finish third in the table, nine points behind champions Barcelona who will play their final match later tonight. Girona finish 16th with just one point more than the relegation zone.

Closing

That will be it from our side. Thank you for following. Barcelona will be in action later tonight, do join us for that match as well. Good night.

