As anticipation builds in the football world, one question remians unanswered, will Germany be able to secure the record-breaking fourth UEFA Euro title this year? Under the guidance of new coach Julian Nagelsmann, their hopes are high. And, they can do it, if they can bring their spirits back from 2006 FIFA World Cup campaign. Nevertheless, the Germans are already on a juggernaut, coming on the back of victories against formidable teams like France and the Netherlands.