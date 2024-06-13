So the football festival finally arrived! The hosts of the 2024 UEFA European Champinship, Germany are all set to take on Scotland to kick off the season on June 15, Saturday at the Allianz Arena, Munich. (Tournament Guide | More Football News)
As anticipation builds in the football world, one question remians unanswered, will Germany be able to secure the record-breaking fourth UEFA Euro title this year? Under the guidance of new coach Julian Nagelsmann, their hopes are high. And, they can do it, if they can bring their spirits back from 2006 FIFA World Cup campaign. Nevertheless, the Germans are already on a juggernaut, coming on the back of victories against formidable teams like France and the Netherlands.
Scotland, on the other hand, also enter the tournament with high morale. Walking on the path to the Euro 2024, the team led by Steve Clarke has taken down heavyweights like three-time champions Spain, as well as Norway and Georgia. The Scots' performance in the qualifiers suggests they can give Germany a run for their money in the opening match.
When is Germany Vs Scotland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?
The Germany Vs Scotland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A football match will take place on June 15, at the Allianz Arena, Munich at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Germany Vs Scotland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.