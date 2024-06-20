Football

GER Vs HUN, UEFA Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan Help Germany Seal Last-16 Spot - In Pics

Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan sealed the deal for Germany as they clinched all three points and also a last-16 spot after their 2-0 win over Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena. Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while Gundogan doubled their lead in the 67th which was more than sufficient for the hosts to finish things off.