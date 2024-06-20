Football

GER Vs HUN, UEFA Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan Help Germany Seal Last-16 Spot - In Pics

Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan sealed the deal for Germany as they clinched all three points and also a last-16 spot after their 2-0 win over Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena. Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while Gundogan doubled their lead in the 67th which was more than sufficient for the hosts to finish things off.

UEFA Euro 2024: Germany vs Hungary | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Germany players applaud on the pitch after a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Hungarys Dominik Szoboszlai after match against Germany
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai after match against Germany | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai (10) applauds on the pitch after a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jonathan Tah controls the ball during match against Hungary
Jonathan Tah controls the ball during match against Hungary | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Germany's Jonathan Tah (4) controls the ball in from of Hungary's Laszlo Kleinheisler (15) during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates after scoring Germanys second goal
Ilkay Gundogan celebrates after scoring Germany's second goal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Germany's Ilkay Gundogan, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Milos Kerkez dribbles past Florian Wirtz
Milos Kerkez dribbles past Florian Wirtz | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Hungary's Milos Kerkez, right, dribbles past Germany's Florian Wirtz during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Florian Wirtz dribbles past Dominik Szoboszlai
Florian Wirtz dribbles past Dominik Szoboszlai | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Germany's Florian Wirtz (17) dribbles past Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Roland Sallai reacts after referee disallowed his sides first goal
Roland Sallai reacts after referee disallowed his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Hungary's Roland Sallai reacts after referee disallowed his side's first goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Germanys goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after stopping a shot during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring Germanys opening goal
Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring Germany's opening goal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

Hungary fans in Stuttgart ahead of Germany and Hungary match
Hungary fans in Stuttgart ahead of Germany and Hungary match | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Hungary fans cheer from the stands before a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

