GER Vs HUN, UEFA Euro 2024: Musiala, Gundogan Help Germany Seal Last-16 Spot - In Pics

Germany players applaud on the pitch after a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai (10) applauds on the pitch after a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Germany's Jonathan Tah (4) controls the ball in from of Hungary's Laszlo Kleinheisler (15) during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Germany's Ilkay Gundogan, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Milos Kerkez, right, dribbles past Germany's Florian Wirtz during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Germany's Florian Wirtz (17) dribbles past Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary's Roland Sallai reacts after referee disallowed his side's first goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacts after stopping a shot during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hungary fans cheer from the stands before a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.