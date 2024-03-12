Football

English Premier League: Cole Palmer Takes Chelsea Past Newcastle United 3-2 In Thriller

With his 11th goal of the season, the 21-year-old Cole Palmer became the sixth Chelsea player to score in five consecutive league matches. The result cut the four-point gap between Newcastle in 10th and Chelsea in 11th to one point in the English Premier League 2023-24 standings

Associated Press (AP)
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Cole Palmer, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge stadium in London on Tuesday (March 12, 2024). Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Cole Palmer capped an impressive display with a goal and an assist as Chelsea beat Newcastle United 3-2 in a pulsating English Premier League match. (More Football News)

In front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, the 21-year-old Palmer pulled the strings in midfield for the London club on Monday.

His 11th goal this season made him the sixth Chelsea player to score in five consecutive league matches. Chelsea have not lost a league game at home in the month of March since 2001.

The result cut the four-point gap between Newcastle in 10th and Chelsea in 11th to one point. Palmer's goal came 12 minutes into the second half. He found space just outside the Newcastle penalty area and fired home a low shot.

Nicolas Jackson gave the home side the lead after six minutes when he diverted a shot from Palmer past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Although they lost in-form winger Anthony Gordon to injury 10 minutes before halftime, Newcastle fought back and eight minutes later got an equalizer when Alexander Isak found the net with a perfectly placed shot from 18 yards out.

Substitute Mykhailo Mudryk made it 3-1 to Chelsea in the 76th just five minutes after replacing Raheem Sterling.

Jacob Murphy got a goal back for the visitor in the 90th but his rasping strike was not enough to stop Chelsea taking all three points and prevent Newcastle from recording its first home-and-away double over the Blues since the 1986-87 season.

Howe told the BBC Gordon's injury "looks like a knee problem and it doesn't look too good at the moment — it is unclear."

The injury to defender Dan Burn looked less serious, he added.

