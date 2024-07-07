Football

ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics

In another dramatic finish at UEFA European Championship 2024, England pipped Switzerland on penalties after a 1-1 draw, to storm into the semi-finals on Saturday (July 6). The Three Lions fell behind to Breel Embolo's 75th-minute opener, only for Bukayo Saka to level shortly after. In the subsequent shoot-out, Jordan Pickford denied Switzerland's first spot-kick from Manuel Akanji, before Trent Alexander-Arnold calmly slotted in the winning effort to seal a last-four spot.