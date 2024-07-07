England players celebrate their victory during a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Switzerland gesture after Manuel Akanji failed to score during the penalty shootout of a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after the penalty shootout of a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
England players celebrate after Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winning goal during the penalty shootout of a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
England's Bukayo Saka scores during the penalty shootout of a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
England's Cole Palmer scores during the penalty shootout of a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Switzerland's Silvan Widmer, right, attempts a shot on goal during a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
England's Jude Bellingham, right, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka fight for the ball during a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.