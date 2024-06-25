Football

Denmark Vs Serbia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match

Here are all the details about Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 3 Live Streaming

(Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark's Rasmus Nissen Kristensen attends a training session at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Monday June 24, 2024, ahead of their Group C soccer match against Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on Tuesday. Photo: (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
info_icon

Denmark, heading into their final Group C match, are hopeful that it won't be their last in the UEFA European Championship as they gear up to face a struggling Serbia on June 25, Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. (More Football News)

Denmark, with two points, currently reside in the second place in Group C, trialing England by two points. The third place Slovenia share the same points. Kasper Hjulmand's team now need a victory in the upcoming match to guarantee a spot in the Round of 16. However, if they lose and Slovenia earns points in their match against England, it could complicate matters for the Danish team.

Meanwhile, Serbia, following a 1-1 draw with Slovenia, have avoided early elimination and kept their hopes alive. But their passage to the Last 16 will need a victory.However, to advance to the Round of 16, they must secure a victory. If England win their upcoming match against Slovenia and Dragan Stojković's team beats Denmark, they will have a pathway to the next round.

Here are all the details about Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 3 Live Streaming:

When is the Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match?

The Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match will be played at the Allianz Arena In Munich on June 25, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  2. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates
  3. Rajasthan: Brick Kiln Owner Stabbed To Death; Family Sets Suspect's Dhaba, Shop On Fire
  4. 'No One Contacted Us': TMC Claims INDIA Bloc Didn't Consult Them For Choosing K Suresh As LS Speaker
  5. Explicit Videos Case: Another FIR Against Prajwal Revanna; Former MP Sent To Police Custody Till June 29
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  2. Zaheer Iqbal 'Gifts' Swanky BMW i7 To Wife Sonakshi Sinha; Video Goes Viral
  3. From Kunal Kapoor In ‘Vishwambhara’ To Saif Ali Khan In ‘Devara’, 5 Bollywood Actors Making Waves In South Indian Cinema
  4. Avika Gor And Her Innate Desire To Explore Different Realms Of Storytelling
  5. Ashok Kumar Beniwal: I Lost 9 KGs For My Role In ‘Jahangir National University’ AKA ‘JNU’
Sports News
  1. Liam Livingstone Says England Have Grown Into World Cup Ahead Of India Clash
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. Ligue 1: Marseille Agree Deal To Appoint Roberto De Zerbi As New Head Coach
  4. Denmark Vs Serbia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
  5. New Zealand Women's Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Elon Musk's Family Tree: A Look At His 12 Children And Their Mothers
  2. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  3. Two Deaths Reported As Midwest Flooding Causes Severe Damage, Forces Evacuations
  4. Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor And More: Bollywood Shines Bright At Paris Haute Couture Week 2024
  5. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs