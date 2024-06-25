Denmark Vs Serbia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match

Denmark, heading into their final Group C match, are hopeful that it won't be their last in the UEFA European Championship as they gear up to face a struggling Serbia on June 25, Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. (More Football News)
Denmark, with two points, currently reside in the second place in Group C, trialing England by two points. The third place Slovenia share the same points. Kasper Hjulmand's team now need a victory in the upcoming match to guarantee a spot in the Round of 16. However, if they lose and Slovenia earns points in their match against England, it could complicate matters for the Danish team.
Meanwhile, Serbia, following a 1-1 draw with Slovenia, have avoided early elimination and kept their hopes alive. But their passage to the Last 16 will need a victory.However, to advance to the Round of 16, they must secure a victory. If England win their upcoming match against Slovenia and Dragan Stojković's team beats Denmark, they will have a pathway to the next round.
Here are all the details about Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C matchday 3 Live Streaming:
When is the Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match?
The Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group C match will be played at the Allianz Arena In Munich on June 25, Saturday at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Denmark Vs Serbia, UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.