Crystal Palace Vs Man City, FA Cup Final: Eze Leads Eagles To First Major Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Cityzens

Crystal Palace pulled off the unthinkable at Wembley, beating Manchester City 1-0 on 17 May to lift their first major trophy in 119 years. Eberechi Eze’s 16th-minute strike gave Palace the lead, but it was Dean Henderson and the defence who took centre stage from there. Under siege for most of the game, the Eagles showed grit, with Henderson pulling off a string of vital saves and the backline throwing themselves at everything City threw their way. Daniel Munoz had a second goal ruled out for offside in the buildup, but Palace held firm through over 100 minutes of relentless pressure to script a fairy-tale finish at Wembley.