Crystal Palace players celebrate with the trophy after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London.
Supporters of Crystal Palace celebrate winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London.
Crystal Palace's head coach Oliver Glasner raises the trophy after his team won the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola hugs Ruben Dias after losing the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Wembley Stadium in London.
Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz scores a goal that was later disallowed by a VAR decision during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London.
Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester's Nico O'Reilly during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London.
Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, bottom left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, centre, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, right, during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London.
Crystal Palace players celebrate after a goal during the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Wembley Stadium in London.