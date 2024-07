Football

COL Vs PAN, Copa America 2024: Colombia Run Riot In Arizona To Put Five Past Panama - In Pics

Colombia absolutely ran riot against Panama, scoring goals at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona as Jhon Cordoba, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Richard Rios, and Miguel Borja all made the scoresheet. They will now face Uruguay in the semi-final of the 2024 Copa America tournament on July 11.